100 Most Influential Social Impact Companies In Ghana for 2020-2021

Social impact is fast becoming an integral part of the operations of corporate organisations in Ghana. As such, Humanitarian Awards Global has published its annual ranking of the 100 most influential Companies making impact in the society to highlight the remarkable exploits of businesses contributing immensely to the development of Ghana in diverse ways and in the midsts of Covid-19 pandemic.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus also known as COVID-19 on the 31st of December 2019 in China has fast become a global pandemic of which Ghana is not an exception.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating economic and humanitarian effects on Ghana.

To support Ghana’s COVID-19 response, to ensure that the poor and the marginalized receive their needs, many companies were seen supporting the needy and government to help mitigate the impact of the virus as well as its medium-term socio-economic consequences.

The ranking features local & foreign companies based in Ghana selected from across key sectors of Ghana’s economy. It highlights their activities across health, education, agriculture, sanitation, women empowerment, and a host of others that have well impacted society.

The purpose of this well-researched list is to celebrate and recognize these prominent organisations. The research was inspired by the level of investment and commitments corporate bodies have attached to their social responsibilities and to support Ghana in the era of Covid-19.

Humanitarian Awards Global aims at identifying, recognizing, celebrating and awarding companies, extraordinary individuals, NGOs and groups who are positively impacting the lives of people, society and nature at large.

On the selection of the top-ranked companies, the criteria for the ranking also requires the initiatives of these corporate bodies to align with the UN’s SDGs coupled with public evidence of impact.

Social Impact initiatives must be innovative and exhibit the ambition of change. Social Impact initiatives must be sustainable and still underway and not just a one time support to humanity and to qualify, the Company must be a for-profit company or social enterprise.

Below is an alphabetical arrangement of the list of the 2020-2021 Humanitarian Awards Global Most Influential Social Impact Companies in Ghana.