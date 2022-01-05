Tamale Archdiocesan Catholic Youth Council donates to Nazareth Home for God's Children Orphanage

The Tamale Archdiocesan Catholic Youth Council (TACYC), in partnership with the Catholic Relief Service (CRS), has donated items to the Nazareth Home for God's Children at Sang in the Yendi Diocese of Ghana on Tuesday, December 28 2021.

The team, who were warmly welcomed with songs from the orphanage choir, presented, among other things, foodstuffs, detergents, drinks to the orphanage home.

The donation forms part of activities rolled under the Sahel Peace Initiative (SPI) with a collective goal of ensuring peace and unity among inter-faith groups.

The TACYC Chairperson Mr. Joshua in his introductory statement, stated that the kind gesture seeks to promote peaceful co-existence among people of different faith backgrounds, most especially the youth.

Nuela, a beneficiary of the donation, on behalf of all the beneficiaries expressed gratitude towards the generosity of TACYC and CRS. She prayed for God's abundant blessings for TACYC and CRS.

Rev. Sister Stan appreciated the team for supporting the Home for special children.

She stated that peacebuilding is truly a collective responsibility, hence the need to tolerate each other.

Sr. Stan stressed the role of Christians in ensuring a good relationship with people from diverse religious backgrounds to promote peace in our society.