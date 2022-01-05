ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.01.2022 Crime & Punishment

24-year-old man caged for allegedly sodomising 15-year- old boy

24-year-old man caged for allegedly sodomising 15-year- old boy
05.01.2022 LISTEN

The Kumasi Circuit Court has remanded a 24-year-old man into police custody for allegedly sodomising a 15-year- old boy.

Following a report by the father of the 15-year-old, police proceeded to the residence of the accused, Daniel Odame at Atasemanso on 26th December, where they allegedly saw him helping Francis Arhin have an unnatural carnal knowledge with the 15-year-old boy.

The two – Daniel Odame and Francis Arhin, were then arrested. Daniel Odame has been charged with defilement and aiding and abetting unnatural carnal knowledge.

Francis Arhin has however been charged with unnatural carnal knowledge.

During the court hearing on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, the court presided over by Her Ladyship, Gloria Mensah Bonsu, remanded Daniel Odame into police custody for allegedly sodomizing the 15-year-old boy.

Francis Arhin has however been granted a Fifty thousand Ghana cedis bail with two sureties, one to be justified.

---citinewsroom

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Loading boy jailed 10 years for robbery
05.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
V/R: Police arrest man for setting house of relative on fire
05.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Man arrested for possessing firearm, cannabis granted bail
05.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Driver faces court for allegedly transporting explosives to Bawku
04.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Plumber remanded for allegedly destroying hospital equipment
04.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Plumber jailed five years for stealing TV set
04.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Buipe police arrest three suspects for highway robbery
03.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Mamprugu: Police investigate killing of two brothers on New Year’s Day at Yagaba
03.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Two robbery suspects and juvenile arrested at Buipe
03.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line