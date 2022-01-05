24-year-old man caged for allegedly sodomising 15-year- old boy

05.01.2022 LISTEN

The Kumasi Circuit Court has remanded a 24-year-old man into police custody for allegedly sodomising a 15-year- old boy.

Following a report by the father of the 15-year-old, police proceeded to the residence of the accused, Daniel Odame at Atasemanso on 26th December, where they allegedly saw him helping Francis Arhin have an unnatural carnal knowledge with the 15-year-old boy.

The two – Daniel Odame and Francis Arhin, were then arrested. Daniel Odame has been charged with defilement and aiding and abetting unnatural carnal knowledge.

Francis Arhin has however been charged with unnatural carnal knowledge.

During the court hearing on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, the court presided over by Her Ladyship, Gloria Mensah Bonsu, remanded Daniel Odame into police custody for allegedly sodomizing the 15-year-old boy.

Francis Arhin has however been granted a Fifty thousand Ghana cedis bail with two sureties, one to be justified.

---citinewsroom