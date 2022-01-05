ModernGhana logo
Man arrested for possessing firearm, cannabis granted bail

Suspect Ahlie Koffie, a 21-year old farmer arrested by the Anloga Police for unlawful possession of locally manufactured gun and dried leaves suspected to be narcotics has been granted bail.

He was arrested on the night of Monday, January 03 during a gathering of young ones to celebrate the New Year holidays at Agortoe.

Assembly member for Agortoe, Mr Gideon Amaglo in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the suspect was seen roaming around among the gathering with his bag strapped to his back.

He said after questioning him, the revellers sought the help of a resident who is a Police officer stationed in Accra to take his (suspect) bag from him and the matter was later reported to him (the Assembly member).

“The suspect told us he was coming from Dzogborve in the South Tongu District and that he heard of the celebration going on at our place and he had come to join in. We asked about the gun and he said it belongs to his grandfather and he (suspect) only uses it to protect his kraal.”

To us, for carrying a gun without license and roaming around with it among holiday makers and also possessing dried leaves, we felt it was not right and so, we called the Anloga Police who came for him,” Mr Amaglo said.

DSP Thomas Yao Agbanyo, Anloga District Police Commander told the GNA that his outfit moved in to arrest the suspect who was in unlawful possession of a single barrel gun and quantities of dried leaves suspected to be narcotics.

He disclosed that he was on Tuesday granted bail with two substantial sureties to appear before court.

GNA

