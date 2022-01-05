Global Peace Index: Ghana named most peaceful country in West Africa; second on continent

05.01.2022 LISTEN

Ghana has been ranked as the most peaceful country in the whole of West Africa according to the Global Peace Index.

The country known for its hospitality is also ranked the second most peaceful country in the entire Africa continent.

Only Mauritius in East African is ranked above Ghana as the most peaceful country in the whole of Africa.

Meanwhile, Ghana is ranked 38th globally in the 2021 Global Peace Index.

Celebrating the recognition of Ghana as a very peaceful country in the world, the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the citizenry to continue keeping the peace.

“Let’s continue to maintain the peace we have in Ghana”, the President who is also ECOWAS chair said in a Tweet on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

About the Global Peace Index:

The Global Peace Index (GPI) is composed of 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from highly respected sources, and now ranks 163 independent states and territories, covering over 99 per cent of the world’s population.

The index gauges’ global peace using three broad themes: the level of safety and security in society; the extent of domestic or international conflict; and the degree of militarisation.

The most recent edition of the GPI found that over the past ten years the overall levels of peace had slightly deteriorated, with the level of political and civil unrest continuing to rise around the world. It also drew on data from the Lloyd’s Register Foundation World Risk Poll, to examine trends in perceptions of risk and safety prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 GPI received a high level of domestic and international media coverage as well as being the subject of a large number of launch events hosted around the globe.