ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2021: GPI ranks Ghana as most peaceful country in West Africa, second in Africa

Social News 2021: GPI ranks Ghana as most peaceful country in West Africa, second in Africa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ghana has ranked as the most peaceful country in West Africa for 2021.

The country is also the second-most peaceful country in Africa and the 38th globally.

This is according to a report by the Global Peace Index (GPI) produced by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), which measures the relative position of nations' and regions' peacefulness.

The GPI ranks 172 independent states and territories (collectively accounting for 99.7 per cent of the world's population) according to their levels of peacefulness.

The GPI is developed in consultation with an international panel of peace experts from peace institutes and think tanks with data collected and collated by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

The Index was first launched in May 2009, with subsequent reports being released annually.

Expressing his delight with Ghana’s position, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to continue to maintain the peace.

Iceland is ranked the most peaceful country in the world.

---Classfmonline.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Rising cases of divorce in Sunyani worrying — Department of Social Welfare
05.01.2022 | Social News
Youth blocks galamsey soldiers, two persons butchered at Manso- Aboaboso
05.01.2022 | Social News
Prophecies: Not everyone liked Moses’ law – Police to angry prophets
05.01.2022 | Social News
Strikes don't mean the government isn't performing — Labour Commission Boss
05.01.2022 | Social News
TEWU strike: Up your game to reduce burden on us — NLC cries to government
05.01.2022 | Social News
TEWU suspends strike
05.01.2022 | Social News
Yield your bodies as living sacrifices in service to God — Pastor Mark Mintah urge Christians
05.01.2022 | Social News
'We support the sacking of our overstayed, autocratic, arrogant, divisive acting national president' — Volta Coalition of Concerned Teachers
05.01.2022 | Social News
Jesus Ahoufe's case adjourned to Jan 25
04.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line