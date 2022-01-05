'He has what it takes' — Koku Anyidoho backs Kwabena Duffuor to lead NDC comeback

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Koku Anyidoho has backed businessman, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to lead the comeback of the umbrella party in the 2024 general elections.

Dr. Duffuor, a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana is one of a number of leading members of the NDC tipped to run for the flagbearer position of the party.

In a post on his Twitter page on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, Koku Anyidoho has stated that Dr. Duffuor ‘has what it takes’.

While many interpret that to mean the former BoG boss has what it takes to be flagbearer of the NDC, others also believe it is to mean he is fit to be the next President of Ghana.

Although he is yet to make his intention known, the business mogul disclosed last year that when given the opportunity he will lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor last year voiced out on several issues including his dream to solve the many problems facing the country including the worrying unemployment.