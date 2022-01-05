Government raises salary of public sector workers from 4% to 7%

The government is increasing the 4% salary increment for public sector workers from last year to 7%, this is according to the Minister in charge of Labour Relations Ignatius Baffuor Awuah.

Last year, the government after a review settled on increasing the salary of all public workers by 4%.

The decision was met with opposition and agitation with several labour unions including the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) demanding an additional increase.

After agitations over what some described as an inadequate and inconsiderate decision, government has decided to top up.

Speaking at the 6th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers in Kumasi on Tuesday, January 4, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah disclosed that a new decision has been taken to raise the salary increment to 7%.

“We had to negotiate with the leadership of organised labour and in the process, we had to agree that we also had to be modest in our request on the national kitty.

“That is how we ended at the 4%. Mr. President, the beautiful thing is that we are moving on and we had agreed that coming into this current year the 4 per cent will no longer exist and that we are going to give lecturers a 7 per cent increment,” the Labour Minister shared.

This comes as a piece of good news for teachers in the country who continually complain over the poor conditions of service as well as entitlements.