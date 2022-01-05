1Teacher 1Laptop: All your concerns will be addressed – Akufo-Addo assure teachers

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given an assurance to teachers in the country that all their concerns about the One Teacher One Laptop initiative will be addressed.

The government through the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service rolled out the initiative last year to help teachers in public schools to procure laptops.

Following the commencement of the distribution of the laptops, some Teacher Unions expressed agitations over the quality of the laptops with some insisting that they are of inferior quality and never received approval from the Ghana Standards Authority.

Delivering an address at the 6th Quadrennial and 53rd National Delegates Conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in Kumasi on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo said the concerns raised by the teachers will be addressed.

He said he cherishes the relations between his government and GNAT and for that matter he will ensure it is not broken by the One Teacher One Laptop brouhaha.

“I am glad to hear how much you welcomed the supply of the laptops. I promise you that the other related matters of concern will be addressed.

“The relationship between GNAT and my government is a matter of concern to me, and I will do my very best to promote such a relationship,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

The distribution of the laptops which started in September 2020 is expected to continue this year.