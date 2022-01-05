'We support the sacking of our overstayed, autocratic, arrogant, divisive acting national president' — Volta Coalition of Concerned Teachers

Mr King Ali Awudu

The Volta Regional Chapter of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana has lent its backing to a decision taken by the national executives to dismiss the acting national president.

The group said in a statement sighted by our reporter that anybody who deals with Mr King Ali Awudu in the capacity of an acting national president of CCTGH does so at their own peril.

According to the group, the acting president has overstayed his legitimate tenure hence their support for his dismissal.

"We stand in solidarity by the decision of members to sack our Acting president, King Ali Awudu due to his gross misconduct and putting the name of the union into disrepute," a statement signed by Ernest Selase Adzimah on behalf of the aggrieved members of the Volta Chapter of CCTGH has said.

The group accuses the dismissed acting president of failing to address the concerns of members. "He has resorted to sacking and suspending members and officers on flimsy grounds of bringing the name of the Union into disrepute."

The group also warned the Volta Regional Chairman of CCTGH to stay away from any other group within the coalition that is lending its support to the dismissed acting president.

"We are by this press conference sending a strong caution to our Volta regional chairman who is alleged to have issued a disclaimer to the press conference held on the 22nd of December 2021 by members in Accra.

"The regional chairman is therefore counselled to stay away from such act or face the wrath of the members of the region whose interest he must represent," the statement read.

Read full statement below:

PRESS CONFERENCE BY THE VOLTA REGIONAL CHAPTER OF THE COALITION OF CONCERNED TEACHERS- GHANA.

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen of the media, we are grateful for your presence here today, though at a very short notice.

We the members of the Volta regional chapter of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana, are hereby declaring our total support for the dismissal of the acting president of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Mr. KING ALI AWUDU.

We stand in solidarity by the DECISION of members to sack our Acting president, KING ALI AWUDU due to his gross misconduct and putting the name of the union into disrepute.

Instead of addressing the concerns raised by the individuals in the union, he has resorted to sacking and suspending members and officers on the flimsy grounds of bringing the name of the Union into disrepute. Very ironic to act that way. When the suspended and sacked individuals requested for further particulars necessitating their suspension and sacking, no answer has been proffered to date yet. If clearly Ali and co think they have reasons for suspending and sacking officers and members who are not on his side, why not providing one to date since it has been almost three (3) months?

I will like to ask: If somebody is to be blamed for bringing the name of the CCT GH into disrepute, will it be the one who wants to make sure that the right thing is done? The one who calls for transparency, probity and accountability? OR The one who is preventing transparency, probity and accountability? Or

The one who wants to do things in his own way because he is the acting President of the Union? Or

The one who sees himself as the chief interpreter of CCT GH constitution and will explain it to suit his course? Or

The one who has confessed to being a killer of his former Headmaster?

We observed for a very long time and have agreed completely with the issues stipulated in the earlier press conference that :

King Ali Awudu has fallen short of the objectives of the union. He is not a unifier but rather a divisive, arrogant, disrespectful, and benevolent dictator. His divisive nature is spoiling the Union. King Ali Awudu does not have the welfare of the union at heart.

He agrees to policies from GES and other stakeholders without consultation.

His autocratic leadership can no longer work in CCT GH.

Ladies and gentlemen of the press, with all these issues and other serious internal matters hanging on his shoulders, we are making it clear to all stakeholders and the public that we can no longer work with Mr King Ali Awudu as our acting president.

Henceforth, he ceases to be the acting president of the union and no third party should deal with him directly or indirectly. Doing so will be at your own peril.

We are by this press conference sending a strong caution to our Volta regional chairman who is alleged to have issued a disclaimer to the press conference held on the 22nd of December 2021 by members in Accra.

The regional chairman is therefore counselled to stay away from such act or face the wrath of the members of the region whose interest he must represent.

We thank you all for coming.

Concern, resolute!

Long live CCT GH

Long live members

Long live Ghana

