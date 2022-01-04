Driver faces court for allegedly transporting explosives to Bawku

Shaibu Osman, a Yutong Bus driver who was arrested for allegedly transporting ammunitions from Circle to Bawku has been granted GH¢100,000 bail, one to be justified by a Kaneshie District Court.

Osman, however, shed tears as his charge was read to him in the dock.

He has provisionally been charged with abetment of crime to wit possession of explosives.

The court presided over by Mr Stephen Tabiri preserved his plea.

Two of his accomplices Abass Isa, a Station Master and Ibrahim Mohammed a Burkinabe, resident in Ghana have since been granted bail.

GNA