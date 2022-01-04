I didn't attend any press conference by Affiliate Political Parties of NDC calling for removal of Ofosu Ampofo – Gyataba

04.01.2022 LISTEN

Founder and leader of the United Front Party (UFP), Dr. Nana Agyenim Boateng (A.K.A Gyataba) has rubbished reports that he was at a press conference organised by “leadership of Affiliate Political Parties of the NDC” on Monday, January 2, 2022.

In a statement issued by Dr. Agyenim Boateng, he has stressed that contrary to the false reportage by thepressradio.com, the only event he attended yesterday was a party organised by a private businessman.

The portal reported that the group called for the removal from office the National Chairman of the NDC, Hon. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

“The only event I attended on the said Monday which was covered by the media, was a New Year Party which was organized by a private businessman. At the event which I attended in my individual capacity as the founder and leader of the UFP, I urged the media in the Ashanti Region to mount pressure on the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and demand for development for the Ashanti Region,” part of a statement released by the UFP Founder reads.

It adds, “I have not participated in any press briefing event by “the leadership of Affiliate Political Parties of the NDC” as alleged by thepressradio.com. Neither, am I a party to statements about the internal affairs of the NDC and the demands for the removal of the NDC National Chairman as indicated in the said story.”

Dr. Agyenim Boateng insists that as the founder and leader of the United Front Party, he has no locus whatsoever to meddle in the internal political affairs of the National Democratic Congress.

Read the full release below:

Press Release

For Immediate Release

Tuesday, 4th January, 2022

My attention has been drawn to a publication by thepressradio.com to the effect that, I Dr. Nana Agyenim Boateng (A.K.A GYATABA) together with a so-called “leadership of Affiliate Political Parties of the NDC” held a press conference on Monday, 3rd January, 2022 in Kumasi at which we called for the removal from office of the National Chairman of the NDC, Hon. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

I wish to state for the records that the said publication is false and mischievous.

The only event I attended on the said Monday which was covered by the media, was a New Year Party which was organized by a private businessman. At the event which I attended in my individual capacity as the founder and leader of the UFP, I urged the media in the Ashanti Region to mount pressure on the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and demand for development for the Ashanti Region.

I have not participated in any press briefing event by “the leadership of Affiliate Political Parties of the NDC”as alleged by thepressradio.com. Neither, am I a party to statements about the internal affairs of the NDC and the demands for the removal of the NDC National Chairman as indicated in the said story,

As the founder and leader of the United Front Party (UFP), I have no locus whatsoever to meddle in the internal political affairs of the National Democratic Congress.

I therefore entreat the media and the general public to treat this contrived publication with the contempt it deserves.

Signed,

Dr. Nana Agyenim Boateng, A.K.A GYATABA.

(FOUNDER AND LEADER OF THE UNITED FRONT PARTY)