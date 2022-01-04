10,000 affordable housing units for teachers coming — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced plans by the government to facilitate the provision of 10,000 units of affordable houses for teachers across the country.

He said the Ministry for Works and Housing was in discussion with teacher unions for the implementation of the project within the next two years.

Additionally, the President said the Ministry of Education was working with the National Service Scheme, through a subsidised loan programme, to provide more housing opportunities for teachers.

He was speaking at the opening of the Sixth Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers GNAT) in Kumasi.

The Conference, which is the climax of the 90th anniversary celebration of the Association, is being held under the theme: "[email protected]: Surviving as a Reliable and Vibrant Teacher Union in the 21st Century".

Delegates from all the 16 regions are attending the Conference, which is expected to elect national officers for the next quadrennial.

"I am fully aware that one challenge facing teachers beyond finance is their inability to purchase homes where they intend to retire," President Akufo-Addo observed.

He said his Government was committed to ensuring that teachers would own homes in desired locations in various parts of the country through the subsidised loan programme.

"This, we all know, is the tip of the iceberg but is a good beginning," he told the elated teachers.

He said public expenditure on education had almost doubled from GHC 20 billion between 2013 and 2016; to GHC 40 billion between 2017 and 2020.

"Our collective goal should be to build a new Ghanaian civilisation where our prosperity and development are underpinned by attributes of creativity, innovation, hard work, honesty, integrity and fellow feelings," he advised.

Through the implementation of the Free Senior High School Policy, the President said, the government was ensuring that value was being added to the intellect of every Ghanaian child.

He said that was the way to go in order to succeed in adding value to the economy, thereby helping to create acceptable, well-paying jobs for the young people.

"Government recognises that all modern successful nations that have experienced extraordinary results in the formation of human capital and economic development have shown that teacher quality is perhaps the single most important determinant of their success," he stated.

He said it was, therefore, important to pay attention to teachers in the quest for accelerated development, emphasising that it was only a group of well trained and motivated teachers that could help deliver the skilled workforce required to transform the nation.

GNA