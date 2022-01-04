ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.01.2022 Headlines

Former Accra mayor Solomon Ofei Darko has died

Former Accra mayor Solomon Ofei Darko has died
04.01.2022 LISTEN

A former mayor of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mr Solomon Ofei Darko, has passed on.

He died after a short illness at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital on 31 December 2021.

Mr Darko was the mayor of Accra from 2000 to 2003 during former President John Kufuor's administration.

He was 86 years old.

Prior to his appointment as the mayor, he had been the Environmental Programme Coordinator at the Borough of Hackney, London, UK.

Upon his return to Ghana in 1994, he joined Comptran Engineering and Planning Associates as a Programme Coordinator.

Mr Darko was also a past President of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Association (GABA).

The final funeral rites will be announced in due course.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Omicron variant: 99% of hospitals in Ashanti Region to shut down – GHS
04.01.2022 | Headlines
10,000 affordable housing units for teachers coming — Akufo-Addo
04.01.2022 | Headlines
“Expenditure on education increased by 95% in my time” – Akufo-Addo
04.01.2022 | Headlines
Covid-19 vaccination: Gov’t planning to rollout booster doses — Dr. Nsiah-Asare
04.01.2022 | Headlines
Ghana will record more Covid-19 cases in January — KNUST Microbiologist
04.01.2022 | Headlines
We planned to conduct elections again in two weeks time to constitutionally elect Bagbin — Osei Kyei Mensah
04.01.2022 | Headlines
When you strike innocent children suffer; stop it – Otumfuo to teachers
04.01.2022 | Headlines
No vaccination, no entry starts on January 5
04.01.2022 | Headlines
UPDATE: Ghana’s active Covid-19 cases now over 13,000
04.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line