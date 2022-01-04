Former Accra mayor Solomon Ofei Darko has died

04.01.2022 LISTEN

A former mayor of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mr Solomon Ofei Darko, has passed on.

He died after a short illness at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital on 31 December 2021.

Mr Darko was the mayor of Accra from 2000 to 2003 during former President John Kufuor's administration.

He was 86 years old.

Prior to his appointment as the mayor, he had been the Environmental Programme Coordinator at the Borough of Hackney, London, UK.

Upon his return to Ghana in 1994, he joined Comptran Engineering and Planning Associates as a Programme Coordinator.

Mr Darko was also a past President of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Association (GABA).

The final funeral rites will be announced in due course.