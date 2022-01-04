ModernGhana logo
Funny Face's case adjourned to Feb 15

The case, in which Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, a. k. a. Funny Face, is accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife, girlfriend and commit suicide, on Instagram, has been adjourned to February 15.

When the matter was called, Chief Inspector Lawrence Kofi Anane, who held brief, said the substantive Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare, had instructed him to take a date, that is, February 15.

The relieving Judge, Mr Stephen Tabiri, obliged and adjourned the matter to February 15.

Funny Face was in court without a legal representation.

He is on ¢20,000 bail with two sureties.

The Kaneshie District Court, also ordered Funny Face to report to the Police twice a week.

The 40-year-old comedian has undergone psychiatric examination as ordered by the Court.

He is charged with threat of death, had his plea reserved by the Court.

The prosecution said the accused person was a comedian, actor and musician, residing at Millennium City at Kasoa (Odupon) in the Central Region.

It said he was married to one Lizzy but they broke up in 2017.

The prosecution said in 2020, the accused person got engaged to one Vanessa and they had twins.

It said in February last year, Vanessa fled with their twins after they broke up, to an unknown destination.

The prosecution said on October 17, last year, the accused took to his Instagram page and threatened to kill his ex-wife, Lizzy, and girlfriend Vanessa and commit suicide.

It said the accused person in his caution statement blamed his action on depression and his failure to take his prescribed drugs given by a psychiatric hospital.

“Prosecution suspects the accused person is mentally unstable and pleading with this honourable Court to give an order for the accused person to be re-examined and report,” the prosecution, said.

GNA

