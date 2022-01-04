ModernGhana logo
Covid-19 vaccination: Gov’t planning to rollout booster doses — Dr. Nsiah-Asare

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare

Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, the Presidential Advisor on Health has disclosed that government is making plans to rollout booster doses of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines.

The administration of boosters has become necessary amid the astronomical increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country.

Speaking to 3FM in an interview on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare noted that government is keen on reaching its target of vaccinating 20 million Ghanaians.

As a result, he said government is also working to secure more vaccines.

“We are having a meeting to come up with a protocol for booster doses. This will be announced in due time.

“We want to vaccinate at least 20 million people. The government will bring in lots of vaccines for the people,” the Presidential advisor on Health said.

According to Dr. Asare, the fight against the pandemic would be intensified including the enhancement of contact tracing.

“We are going to ensure that our logistics are prepared, we will continue our surveillance to be able to look at that, we are going to look at isolation centres.

“Our contact tracing will be strengthened. We are going to engage with religious organizations to ensure that activities in done in Christmas are in accordance with Covid protocols,” Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare added.

As reported by Modernghana News , Ghana’s active Covid-19 cases now at 13,025 according to data from the Ghana Health Service.

This was after 1,084 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has also gone up to 1,309.

