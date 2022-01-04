ModernGhana logo
Ghana will record more Covid-19 cases in January — KNUST Microbiologist

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A Clinical Microbiologist and a lecturer at the Department of Medical Diagnostics, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Michael Owusu is projecting that more Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases will be recorded this month.

December saw the country recording high cases of the Omicron Variant.

Looking back at the massive celebration of the festive season, Dr. Michael Owusu says it should not come as a surprise when more cases are recorded this month.

“There is a lot that we need to do. I think a lot has happened and I expect that in January a lot more people will become more infected.

“If you look at the numbers, now it has been almost stagnant around 1000 which means that the virus is already in a saturated point,” the Microbiologist at KNUST told 3FM in an interview on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

The lecturer added, “So, at this point in time many more people may be infected. We may reach the point where we may also begin to record reduction in new cases may be somewhere latter part of January because of the intense transmission that has gone on.”

As reported by Modernghana News , Ghana’s active Covid-19 cases now at 13,025 according to data from the Ghana Health Service.

This was after 1,084 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has also gone up to 1,309.

