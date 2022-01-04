We planned to conduct elections again in two weeks time to constitutionally elect Bagbin — Osei Kyei Mensah

The Majority leader of Parliament Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has said the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin was not elected constitutionally.

He insists the Speaker of Parliament was elected based on consensus by some leaders in Parliament.

According to him, the election process was not concluded when chaos erupted in Parliament.

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu noted that the process was compromised by the kicking and snatching of ballot boxes by the Minority in Parliament during the election of a Speaker.

He indicated that Parliament had therefore planned to hold another election in two weeks time to constitutionally elect a Speaker.

The Majority Leader revealed that it was only agreed that Alban Bagbin becomes Speaker by consensus to temporary lead them swear in members of the House to pave way for President Akufo-Addo to be sworn in.

Speaking on Kumasi based OTEC FM's Breakfast show dubbed "Nyansapo " on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu who is also the Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency stressed that, "Alban Bagbin was only adopted as the speaker of parliament just so to swear in the Members of Parliament after the initial voting process failed. We had planned to conduct the elections again in two weeks time to constitutionally elect a new speaker but some members of the minority declined the idea making Alban Bagbin the leader of the House.”

The former Member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo and a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin was elected Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

Mr. Bagbin, who was the Second Deputy Speaker in the previous Parliament reportedly won the elections with 138 votes.

His only contender, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye polled 136 votes.

The election of Bagbin was not without controversy as chaos characterized the night including the invasion of military personnel in the chamber.