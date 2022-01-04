When you strike innocent children suffer; stop it – Otumfuo to teachers

Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

04.01.2022 LISTEN

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has advised teachers and teacher associations in the country to desist from embarking on strike actions.

Speaking at the 6th Quadrennial and 53rd National Delegates Conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), in Kumasi on Monday 3 January 2022, the revered traditional leader argued that when teachers lay down tools children suffer the consequences.

He said instead of striking, teachers should rather focus on improving ways of negotiation to ensure their needs are addressed by the government.

“Obviously, those who really suffer are the innocent children. I urge you all to focus your minds on the need for an improved way for negotiations and consultations which will minimize, if not eliminate, any recourse to industrial action and the harmful consequences on our children,” His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said.

The Asantehene in an assurance to teachers, said he will continue to admonish those in authority to improve the status of teachers to reflect the level of their importance in the country.

“While we will always urge moderation in the face of the national economic realities, we will nonetheless, urge policymakers to ensure that the status of our teachers truly reflect the level of importance we attach to their place in society,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stressed.

Meanwhile, Otumfuo has called for Ghana’s education system to be streamlined to focus on creativity and innovation.

He insists that it is the sure way to move forward as a country to develop especially in this digital age.