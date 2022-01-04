New Juaben Queenmother dies

04.01.2022 LISTEN

The Queen-mother of New Juaben traditional area in Eastern region, Nana Yaa Daani II has died.

The Queen-mother reportedly died Monday, January 3, 2022, at a hospital after battling sickness for over a year.

Born in 1952, the late Nana Yaa Daani II was a trained Nurse but failed to practice over the fear of blood.

She engaged in various trades in Ghana, Nigeria, and Togo and became a successful businesswoman.

Nana Yaa Daani known in private life as Nana Afua Serwaa was enstooled Queenmother in year 2000.

The death of the Paramount Queen-mother occurred five months after the Omanhene of the Traditional area, Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng died and is yet to be buried.

Two sub-chiefs of New Juaben also died as Omanhene was pronounced dead.

New Juaben Traditional area in the Eastern region has been thrown into a state of grief as three chiefs including the Daasebre Prof.Emeritus Oti Boateng died last year. The death of the Queen-mother brings the number of traditional rulers who have died from last year to this year to four (4).

The Oyokohene Nana Kodua Kesse II who was Adontehene, and Okogyeaman Ankomah Basapong Suhyenhene and Mponuahene of the New Juaben Traditional area died months apart in the year 2021.

The late Okyokohene who was a former Council of State member was however buried in December 2021.

---DGN online