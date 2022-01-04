ModernGhana logo
Family seeks justice for gruesome murder of pregnant woman in Bawku

The family of late Rukaya Awudu, who was murdered at her home in Daduri, a suburb of Bawku, on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 is calling on the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to book for the spirits of their late relative to rest in peace.

Rukaya Awudu, who lived with her husband and children at Daduri, lost her life after some gunmen shot and killed her at her home.

The police have since commenced investigations into the matter and are looking for the perpetrators.

Interacting with the family over the incident, 3news.com‘s Rabiu Mohammed Tanko gathered that they want immediate justice.

Husband of the deceased recounts how his wife was killed.

“I wasn’t at home at the time the killers came to my wife and it was my eldest daughter who came and called me because she was there when my wife was killed,” said Awudu Mumuni.

“My late wife supported me in taking care of the family and I am going to have a tough time bringing up the children alone.”

It was an emotional moment as the children of the deceased shed uncontrollable tears.

The 18-year-old-daughter of the deceased, Anyinawu Awudu, called for justice for her late mother.

Some of the women who spoke to our reporter called on the security services to be professional in carrying out their duties especially in protecting women and children.

---3news.com

