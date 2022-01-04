ModernGhana logo
UPDATE: Ghana’s active Covid-19 cases now over 13,000

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Coronavirus (Covid-19) situation in Ghana continues to worsen by the day in the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.

In the last few weeks, the number of active cases in the country has increased astronomically with the death toll also seeing an increase as well.

Today, the statistics on the dashboard of the Ghana Health Service is indicating that the active cases now stands at 13,025.

The figure is as a result of 1,084 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the death toll has also gone up to 1,309.

With experts attributing the increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases to activities during the yuletide season including programmes that constituted large gatherings, it is being predicted that the numbers should start going down now that the festivities have ended.

However, Ghanaians are urged to strictly adhere to the Covid safety protocols to complement the efforts of the government to fight the pandemic.

Unvaccinated Ghanaians are encouraged to visit any nearby centre to receive jabs of the available vaccines to stay safe.

Journalist

