He was looking for metal in an accident car parked at the Police Station — Police on alleged assault on Atinka sports journalist

Sports journalist with Atinka FM, Solomon Amankwah

04.01.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service says its command in the Sekondi District is investigating the alleged assault by an officer on a sports journalist with Atinka Media.

Solomon Amankwah, a sports journalist working with Atinka Media Village in the Western Region is alleged to have been assaulted by General Lance Corporal Prince Mensah of the Regional CID Operations and Intelligence Unit.

In a press release from the Ghana Police Service, it has explained the circumstances that led to reports of the alleged assault on Monday, January 3, 2022.

The statement notes that at about 2:40 am, Solomon Amankwah parked his vehicle, a Nissan Sentra with registration number GE 1042-12, at the Sekondi Police Barracks without notice to any Police officer at the station and forgot his ignition key inside his vehicle.

He was later spotted searching for a piece of metal in an accident car parked at the Police Station, apparently, to use it to open his car door. The Police officer arrived at the scene at this stage and upon suspicion, questioned him about his activities and warned him to leave the barracks.

Solomon Amankwah refused to leave and this compelled the Police to decide to arrest him for further interrogations.

The sports journalist resisted the arrest and the Police Officer applied some minimum force to eventually effect his arrest and sent him to the Police Station.

The Police while noting that the Police Station is a public place to which the public has unfettered access, stresses that no one has the right to interfere with any exhibits at the station, and certainly no one has the right to attempt to break into an accident vehicle for any purpose.

The Police urge the public to always engage officers on duty when intending to leave any personal property at the Police Station or conduct any personal business on the premises of the station.