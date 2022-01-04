There will be more deaths, pregnant women will suffer if our strike continues – Anaesthetists issue caution

04.01.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists has cautioned that if government refuses to address its concerns and it continues to strike, there could be more deaths at hospitals.

The members of the association commenced strike action on Saturday, January 1, 2022 over what they described as the expiration of their license to operate.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview, Seth Mark Andoh who is the National Public Relations Officer of the Association has warned that there could be trouble if the strike is allowed to persist.

“I can confidently tell you that even Korle Bu has canceled all booked cases. Now KATH is not attending to any other surgery. And when this drags on people are going to die. We’ve had engagements unofficially. The strike has been on for four days and the NLC has been quiet. This means they know we have a case.

“The people that are going to suffer from this are the pregnant women and their unborn children. But these are the people we are trying to protect with our actions. We are not asking for a salary increment. At this moment we do not have licenses to practice and it’s illegal. We have been put under the medical and dental council which shouldn’t be,” Seth Mark Andoh noted.

He said members of the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists do not take any pleasure in the strike but have towed that line because it is necessary not to allow themselves to be treated as slaves.

“We are fighting to avoid making us slaves by the medical and dental council. Revising the scope of practice means after administering Anesthesia, we have to write a doctor’s name as the professional who administers it, and we will write our names as assistants,” the PRO stressed.

Sources say the striking Anaesthetists would be engaged this week by government in order to have them return to work as early as possible.