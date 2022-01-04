ModernGhana logo
You don’t believe in prophecies yet you read palms and check horoscope – Sam George

Member of Parliament of Ningo Prampram Samuel Nartey George has questioned persons who are against prophecies yet check horoscopes and read palms.

Sharing his thoughts on the caution that was given by the Police against the publication of negative prophecies, Sam George said in a tweet that “As a way of bringing sanity, we can start by ensuring all churches are properly registered with the Registrar-General.

“As part of their regularization process would be evidence of membership of one of the recognized Christian organizations like GPCC, NACCC, CCG etc. Let us place the mandate of the regulation with the umbrella bodies and empower them to effect the sanctions in conjunction with the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

“As for those saying prophecies is bad yet you are checking your horoscopes and reading your palms or visiting that marabouts or fetish priest, you are as guilty as the Prophets you criticize.”

