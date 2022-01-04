ModernGhana logo
Churches must register at Registrar-General’s Department to ensure sanity — Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has said as a way of ensuring sanity churches must be registered at the Registrar-General’s Department (RGD) to ensure proper regulation.

He added that the mandate of regulating the churches should be placed with the umbrella bodies such as the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) and the National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches (NACCC).

Giving his perspectives on the directive given by the Police against the publication of negative prophecies, Sam George said in a tweet that “As a way of bringing sanity, we can start by ensuring all churches are properly registered with the Registrar-General.

