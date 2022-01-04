Otumfuo advocates for an education system focused on creativity and innovation

His Royal Majesty Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is advocating for Ghana’s education system to be streamlined to focus on creativity and innovation.

The revered traditional leader made this call while speaking at the 6th Quadrennial and 53rd National Delegates Conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), in Kumasi on Monday 3 January 2022.

According to Otumfuo, charting a new path for the country’s education system is the ideal move to catch up with the rest of the world to develop especially in the era of digitalisation.

“In the new digital age, Asia is out there competing with the West for global economics superiority. They have done this through the educational system designed to stimulate creativity and innovation to produce creators and inventors.

“By contrast, our educational system has turned us into a vastly expanding market of consumers of other peoples’ creations. But while the economics of Asia is expanding generating billion from their creations and inventions, we are putting pressure on ourselves to find resources to consume what others have created,” His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said at the conference.

He further indicated that the 2022 GNAT National Delegates Conference is the right platform for teachers to deliberate on ways to address the challenges confronting the education system.

“This conference is the first opportunity for our teachers to confront the challenges being posed and pain as it may be to seek how to work together to chart a new path.”

“A number of the challenge is to change from the educational system of …consumers to a system focused on creativity and innovation; a system that will produce inventors and creators so our nation too can find its proper place in this age of science and technology,” Otumfuo stressed.

On the back of several strike actions from various teacher unions in 2021 that affected students, Otumfuo urged GNAT to find fruitful ways of negotiating with government to ensure students do not continue to suffer this year.