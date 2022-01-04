ModernGhana logo
2022: Work with us to curb criminality – Police to public

The Ghana Police Service has said, as part of its strategy to fight crime, it will engage more with the public to help clamp down on criminals and their activities in 2022.

Since assuming office, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been touring the country and meeting with ordinary citizens, stakeholders, identifiable groups, organisations and associations.

The IGP and his team have also been engaging in night patrols across the country.

Speaking on the Class Morning Show (CMS) on Class91.3FM on Tuesday, 4 January 2022, the Director-General, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, expressed gratitude to the public for their support in helping the police fight crime last year.

He said: “We’re grateful to the public for their support to the police service in our effort to fight crime and in our effort to provide security to all; the comments, contribution and support offered by Ghanaians are very commendable and the police administration appreciates [them]”.

He noted that “2022 is going to be the year where the police is going to do more public engagements and involve people in community policing, general policing as well as crime-fighting; and now, we also encourage crime reporting as well as offering useful information that might help to shut down criminals in the country.”

