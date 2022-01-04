ModernGhana logo
04.01.2022

Anaesthetists blame Health Ministry for impasse over mane change

04.01.2022

Striking members of the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists have laid the blame for the stalled negotiations in the impasse over their title change at the doorstep of the Health Ministry.

Speaking to Citi News, the President of the association, James Nwinsagra, said his union was expecting the Ministry of Health to be more proactive.

Mr. Nwinsagra, however, says his outfit is open to engagement to resolve the impasse.

He also said the Labour Ministry and the National Labour Commission had directed the Minister of Health to “avert any industrial action.”

According to him, “they [the Health Ministry] were given three days. The three days expired on the 22nd of December 2021.”

“As we speak, the Ministry of Health hasn't responded in any way and there has not been any other engagement,” he added.

As a result, the Anaesthetists have been on strike since Saturday, January 1, 2022, after not renewing their licenses with the Medical and Dental Council.

“The National Labour Commission gave us a reminder that it is illegal for anyone to engage in the practice after 31st December 2021 without renewing [our license]. We are simply obeying the rules, and we don't want to engage in any illegality.”

Each year, members are expected to renew their license with the Medical and Dental Council, which makes them eligible to practice.

However, the group says it has parted ways with the Medical and Dental Council for its failure to champion the course of anaesthetists over the years.

The group’s main contention has been changing the title of members from 'Physician Assistants' to 'Certified Registered Anaesthetists'.

---citinewsroom

