Ghana's active Covid-19 cases hit 12,422

Active cases of Covid-19 have risen to 12,422 according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

This was after 1,067 new infections were recorded.

The GHS in its latest case management update indicated that deaths related to Covid-19 have reached 1,306 after five patients undergoing treatment for Covid-19 succumbed to the infection.

According to the GHS, clinical recoveries have, however, increased to 132,391 and total confirmed cases now stand at 146,119.

According to experts the non adherence to safety protocols, especially during the festive season can be attributed to the increased number of new infections.

Regional Cases

In the regional breakdown, the Greater Accra Region has recorded 81,075 cases, the Ashanti Region has 21,681 cases and the Western Region has 7,853 cases.

The Eastern Region has 6,707 cases, Volta Region has 5,621 cases the Central Region has 5,243 cases, and the Bono East Region, 2,714 cases.

The Bono Region has 2,157 cases, the Northern Region, 1,787 cases, Upper East Region has 1,577 cases and the Ahafo Region, 1,097 cases.

The Western North Region, 1,049 cases, the Oti Region, 858 cases and the Upper West Region, 747 cases.

The North East Region has 283 cases and the Savannah Region has 263 Covid-19 cases.

Covid-19 Vaccination

The country has administered a total of 8,458,155 vaccine doses as at December 28, 2021, according to the GHS.

The figure represents 12.9 per cent of the population that are fully vaccinate with 6,275,099 representing 31.4 per cent of the population that have received at least a first dose of the vaccine.

The GHS urged the public to adhere strictly to the safety protocols by staying at home, observe social distancing and avoid handshaking.

“Wash your hands often with soap and water, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, wear a mask when going out, and also avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth”, it said.

—DGN online