Freedom of speech must be seen as tool to promote peace, unity — MEF to Ghanaians

The chairman of a Kumasi-based Muslim Non-Governmental Organization dubbed, Moslems Executives Foundation (MEF,) Alhaji Musah Abubakari has said freedom of speech must be seen as a tool to promote peace, unity and development.

He indicated that it must be used as a platform to create violence and confusion in the country.

Speaking to this reporter in Kumasi in an interview, chairman Musah expressed displeasure about the manner in which some youths have been hiding behind social media to abuse the rights of innocent people.

According to him, the traditional and social media platforms are rife with defamatory comments and character assassination of innocent citizens.

Indicating that one's hand ends where one's nose begins, Alhaji Musah Abubakari indicated that freedom of speech has limitations where it turns to offend another person's reputation.

He noted that it is now time the right-thinking citizens condemn people who are fond of using the media to cause violence before calamity befall the country.

Commenting on the fisticuff between the Majority and Minority MPs in Parliament regarding the controversial e-levy, chairman Musah described the action as shameful and undemocratic.

According to him, Ghana has been seen as a shining example of participatory democracy in Africa thus attracting more investors into the country.

Alhaji Musah Abubakari urges politicians to put behind their political colours and consider the larger interest of ordinary citizens.

"If Ghana progresses it would benefit all and not only sympathizers of the either NPP, NDC, CPP or members of other political parties alone but the entire country in general," he stated.