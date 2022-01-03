Over 100 crashes, injuries recorded during yuletide – MTTD

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has attributed excessive speeding on the part of drivers as the cause of the many road accidents recorded during the Christmas festivities.

Data from the Police MTTD shows that 28 lives were lost with 148 injuries recorded as 133 accidents occurred between December 24-26, 2021.

In a similar situation, between December 19 and 25, a total of 81 deaths with 378 injuries were recorded from 373 accidents.

The Greater Accra Region recorded the most accidents, followed closely by the Ashanti Region.

Speaking to Citi News on the development, Director of Operations at the Police MTTD, Superintendent Dr. Sasu Mensah said the accidents were avoidable.

“Most of the drivers on our roads are not respecting traffic rules and regulations. Some of the motorists have not even seen the traffic regulations before, so they are not aware of most of the regulations that govern road use. That is why we have most of the crashes occurring on our roads.”

“At this time too, most of them are speeding because they want to go and come quickly by exceeding the speed limit, so what will happen is definitely a crash. That is why we are witnessing this quantum of accidents this festive season.”

Dr. Sasu Mensah further expressed worry over the lack of knowledge about the various road regulations on the part of many motorists.

---citinewsroom