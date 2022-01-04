TACYC/CRS Ghana Organizes Soap-Making Training For Rural Women In Northern Region

The Tamale Archdiocesan Catholic Youth Council (TACYC), in partnership with the Catholic Relief Service (CRS), under the modules of the Sahel Peace Initiative, organized a soap-making training for over 100 rural women in the Northern Region.

The initiative, carved out of the theme “Women Entrepreneurship for Community Development” seeks to equip rural women with entrepreneurial skills to thrive.

Speaking on the theme, Ms. Rachel elaborated the need for women to be entrepreneurs, and not to solely depend on their husbands.

She added that learning handy skills empowers women and also deters temptation from the devil as one becomes busier when she’s been engaged.

Ms. Dorcas, a team member from the CRS Ghana SPI desk, also elaborated more on the significance of peace in a community.

She stated that women have a vital role to play when it comes to peacebuilding in society, and when they are economically empowered, they stand a chance of avoiding issues that threaten their peace.

She urged the women not to learn the soap-making and sleep over it, but to start their own businesses that will enable them earn income and support themselves.

The Chairperson for the TACYC, Mr. Joshua expressed excitement, as he noted that the training is crucial to addressing women vulnerability.

“However, TACYC can only continue to organize more projects of such, if only we realize that the soap-making training has made an impact in your lives,” he said.

The participants were verbally taken through the procedures in the liquid soap preparation by the lead trainer; Ms. Benedicta.

In addition, they were put into groups of ten; each group was provided with the necessary items needed for the soap preparation.

Community members expressed their gratitude for the opportunity and assured the organizers to utilize the skills gained.