Marhaba FM's Sham'un Bako wins Best Muslim Journalist Award

Accra based Marhaba Fm's morning show host Alhaji Sham'un Abdalah Bako was on January 1st 2022 adjudged the overall Muslim journalist of the year 2022 at the Muslim Excellence Awards.

His hard work, dedication and commitment to the growth and progress of the Muslim Community gave him the edge over other Muslim morning show hosts in the country.

Sham'un Abdalah Bako who is also a newscaster in the year 2020/2021 won the best Hausa newscaster of the year in recognition of his outstanding performance in newscasting and golden voice presentation.

A section of the Muslim community believes he should have been awarded the best journalist for those years.

Sham'un Bako apart from the morning show and newscasting is also a host of health matters and other educative programmes on Marhaba Fm, Gaskiya TV and Hijra TV all in Accra.

He is the Chief Executive Officer of Shaltoot Media, the Public Relations Officer of Al-Firdaws Modern Bakery and Pastries.

He has also been working as M.C during Hausa, Twi and English functions and programmes.

Sham'un Bako was a nominee for the Ghana Muslim Achievers Award for the best journalist category.

In an interview with the media, Alhaji Sham'un Abdalah Bako dedicated his award to the Management and Staff of Marhaba FM, the CEO of Al-Firdaws, Alhaji Abdul Razak Isifu, the National Chief Imam, the President of Council of Songhi Chiefs and all those who have in diverse ways contributed to his success.

The award, he said is a testament to their hard work, team spirit and willingness to change the narrative of the Zongos.

"To listeners of Marhaba Fm, especially the serial callers, I say thank you. I believe that you are the reason I won this ultimate award and your input over the years has contributed to my success,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the organisers, the Muslim Group Ghana, for recognising his hard work, dedication and commitment to promoting the Zongo Community through the media.