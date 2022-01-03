ModernGhana logo
Pray for Akufo-Addo for wisdom and good health — Bawumia to Ghanaians

By Kwabena Danso-Dapaah II Contributor
Christians in Ghana have been admonished to remember the Akufo-Addo government and leaders in the country in their prayers as believers welcome a new year, 2022.

"Please keep the leadership, especially His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in your prayers. May God continue to grant all of us wisdom and good health.” Vice president Dr Mahamadu Bawumia urged Christians when he addressed various congregations in Kumasi as part of events marking the 31st Night Church Services.

Accompanied by Second Lady, Hajia Samritu Bawumia, the Vice president said, “although the whole world is suffering, our government is doing everything it can to address the challenges."

“Let us all, whether Christian or Muslim or whatever religious persuasion, work together, live peacefully together and pray for each other and our dear nation," Dr Bawumia stated.

