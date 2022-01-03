ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghanaian Evangelist appointed county director for Bridge Africa International

By Benjamin Nii-Lartey Ayiku II Contributor
Social News Ghanaian Evangelist appointed county director for Bridge Africa International
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Founder and Director of Christ’s Ambassadors for Nations (CAFoN), Mr. Christopher Kofi Amenyinyor, has been appointed Ghana Country Director for Bridge Africa International (BAI), an International Non-Governmental Organization.

His appointment took place on December 18, 2021, during a fundraising dinner held in La Cote d'Ivoire, by Bridge Africa International.

Mr. Christopher Kofi Amenyinyor’s organization, CHRIST’S AMBASSADORS FOR NATIONS (CAfoN), is a non-denominational missionary group that is into preaching the gospel of Christ while providing for the poor and needy in the Ghanaian society.

CAfoN was founded in 2008 and has since preached the gospel and reached out to school children, single parents and widows, mostly in rural communities in the Central Region.

Bridge Africa International, on the other hand, seeks to develop leaders that will work with communities across Africa to transform communities for Jesus Christ through transformational programmes that empower church leaders; development of strong families and communities; women, girls and youth empowerment and building partnerships through advocacy for the sustainability of their work with communities across all nations they operate.

The organization is operating in thirteen (13) African Countries so far, namely Rwanda, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Burundi and Namibia.

The others are Guinea Conakry, Tchad, Malawi, Mozambique and South Africa; with Rwanda as the headquarters.

Bridge Africa International found a similarity between their vision and that of Christ’s Ambassadors for Nations and are, therefore, partnering with CAfoN to push their agenda in Ghana too.

Mr. Amenyinyor is expected to register the organization in the country, set up an office, launch the organization and see to its running and growth across the length and breadth of the country.

Mr. Amenyinyor is also expected to organize a fundraising dinner latest by March 2022, with renounced businessmen and women, politicians and Men of God as the guests.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Marhaba FM's Sham'un Bako wins Best Muslim Journalist Award
03.01.2022 | Social News
Wait upon the Lord – Christians urged
03.01.2022 | Social News
Fresh baby found in toilet bin of Air Mauritius plane
03.01.2022 | Social News
Police probe drowning of final year university student
03.01.2022 | Social News
Arson, negligence being investigated for Cape town's Parliament fire
03.01.2022 | Social News
Fire destroys two shops in Ho
03.01.2022 | Social News
Military Police detains Flt. Sergeant for firing firearm on New Year’s eve
03.01.2022 | Social News
Asenso-Boakye fete widows; organises fun games for Bantama youth
03.01.2022 | Social News
Police request information on man who acid bathed his girlfriend for cheating
03.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line