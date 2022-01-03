Ghanaian Evangelist appointed county director for Bridge Africa International

The Founder and Director of Christ’s Ambassadors for Nations (CAFoN), Mr. Christopher Kofi Amenyinyor, has been appointed Ghana Country Director for Bridge Africa International (BAI), an International Non-Governmental Organization.

His appointment took place on December 18, 2021, during a fundraising dinner held in La Cote d'Ivoire, by Bridge Africa International.

Mr. Christopher Kofi Amenyinyor’s organization, CHRIST’S AMBASSADORS FOR NATIONS (CAfoN), is a non-denominational missionary group that is into preaching the gospel of Christ while providing for the poor and needy in the Ghanaian society.

CAfoN was founded in 2008 and has since preached the gospel and reached out to school children, single parents and widows, mostly in rural communities in the Central Region.

Bridge Africa International, on the other hand, seeks to develop leaders that will work with communities across Africa to transform communities for Jesus Christ through transformational programmes that empower church leaders; development of strong families and communities; women, girls and youth empowerment and building partnerships through advocacy for the sustainability of their work with communities across all nations they operate.

The organization is operating in thirteen (13) African Countries so far, namely Rwanda, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Burundi and Namibia.

The others are Guinea Conakry, Tchad, Malawi, Mozambique and South Africa; with Rwanda as the headquarters.

Bridge Africa International found a similarity between their vision and that of Christ’s Ambassadors for Nations and are, therefore, partnering with CAfoN to push their agenda in Ghana too.

Mr. Amenyinyor is expected to register the organization in the country, set up an office, launch the organization and see to its running and growth across the length and breadth of the country.

Mr. Amenyinyor is also expected to organize a fundraising dinner latest by March 2022, with renounced businessmen and women, politicians and Men of God as the guests.