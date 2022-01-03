Wait upon the Lord – Christians urged

The Reverend Dr Richard Aggrey, Minister of the Throne Temple International, has encouraged Christians to wait upon the Lord in their endeavours in 2022 and beyond to reap God's full blessings.

“Believers ought to wait upon the Lord and trust Him to establish them in the things they hope for,” he said.

Rev. Aggrey said in his New Year Message that 2022 was a promising year and all must trust in God and play their expected roles as they sought God's direction.

Referring to the scriptures, the Minister explained that one needed to embrace and cultivate the habit of sacrifices and honour it to attract God's blessings.

He encouraged Christians to constantly fast and pray and desist from making hasty decisions that would endanger their lives.

Fasting and prayers, he said, would make one spiritually strong adding that relying on God was also the wisest decision Christians could make.

“God does not need man's help, rather man needs greater help from God to accomplish his or her dreams in the year ahead.”

GNA