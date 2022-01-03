Police grabs New Year's 'AK47 man' who fired shots to welcome 2022

03.01.2022 LISTEN

A man, Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong who allegedly fired shots of a firearm on Friday, 31 December 2021, at the A&C Mall has been picked up by the police.

He was arrested in a collaboration between the Police and the Military Police after being captured on video firing shots of a firearm.

He is alleged to have discharged the firearm to welcome the New Year 2022.

Flt. Sergeant Frimpong is currently being “detained by the Military Police whilst investigations continue,” a statement issued by the Police Director for Public Affairs, Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng on Monday, 3 January 2022 noted.

The Police however urged the “the public to be guided in their celebrations and desist from acts that compromise public safety and order,” in continuing to make merry for the New Year.

The police administration had earlier announced a GHS5,000 bounty on the head of a man captured on video firing an AK47 rifle into the air on New Year’s Day.

The police, in a statement on 1 January 2022, said they have "intercepted a video in which a young man is seen firing several shots of a firearm suspected to be AK47 at ANC Mall, East Legon, last night, 31 December 2021, purportedly to welcome the New Year”.

"The police has taken a serious stance against the actions of the young man since it is a crime to discharge a firearm in public without lawful and necessary occasion under Section 209 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29)."

"The police administration, after reviewing the video footage, has placed an amount of GHS 5,000 as a bounty for anyone who can provide information leading to his arrest to face prosecution," the statement read.

In the video, the man is seen casually discharging multiple rounds of the weapons into the air before being approached and embraced by another man.