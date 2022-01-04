Isaac Adongo commissions CHPS facility at Tindonmolgo

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Isaac Adongo has provided a supplementary CHPS facility for the people of Tindonmolgo community in Bolgatanga of the Upper East Region.

[caption id="attachment_10422" align="alignnone" width="800"]

The supplementary CHPS facility provided by Hon. Isaac Adongo[/caption]

According to him, the community was lucky to have been allocated a CHPS Compound under the Northern Development Authority.

He added that but after some time, the excitement died down because the project stalled and the contractor reported that he is not being paid for the certificate he issued and he had run out of resources to complete the project.

The MP noted that the contractor said he was hoping that when he gets paid, he will come back to work.

[caption id="attachment_10423" align="alignnone" width="800"]

Community members[/caption]

“But in the meantime, nurses have been posted to the uncompleted facility and they just didn’t have anywhere to serve the people. So, the people decided that they would irate a pavilion so that they could sit and attend to their need.

[caption id="attachment_10424" align="alignnone" width="800"]

Community members[/caption]

“The assemblyman came to the house with a team and explained to me the circumstances under which the women were operating and offer to come and see what they were doing and when I was coming, I came along with the municipal health director as a technical expert to see the best solution possible”.

“But in the meantime, I have had some conversation with the directorate over how to address the alarming mortality rate particularly when women deliver.

“You could have noticed that the statistic in the Upper east is not the best. So, in an attempt to address that we had agreed that we needed to retro face a number of the CHPS Compound in the remote part of the constituency to provide additional midwifery facility, which I agreed to fund from my resources at the municipal health directorate.

“So, we have earmarked one for Sirigu area, and one for Kalbeo area which we already secured fund, then one in Yorogo area to take of that territory and possibly one for Nyaraga. So, the decision was whether it will make sense to invest in a facility like this when there is one that may be completed sooner or later. We came to a conclusion that it will fit perfectly into our strategy of providing the midwifery centres in the existing facility. So, we agreed that I could fund this to let it serve as a temporal health facility for them. Then, when the other one is completed they will move into that one as the main facility and convert it into a midwifery center,” he stated.

[caption id="attachment_10425" align="alignnone" width="800"]

Emmanuel Ayamga, assemblyman for Tindonmolgo electoral area[/caption]

The Assemblyman of Tindonmolgo electoral area Hon. Emmanuel Ayamga said for the intervention of the Bolgatanga legislator Isaac Adongo, they were hopeless about their situation.

“What the MP did in support of the project is something we should commend him. As an assemblyman, I commend him equally for the effort and support he has given so far. Had it not been because of his effort, I don’t know what would have happened when the nurses came asking for a shield to use," he intimated.

Louis Tindaana, a public health nurse who represented the municipal health director said the facility will help in providing certain services such as immunization, antenatal care, family planning among others.

“The needs of the people still needed to be attended to especially when it comes to health. As a directorate, staff were posted for this particular uncompleted CHPS Compound and they were working under a structure that wasn’t conducive and as you can see, it wasn’t conducive to have mothers and their children coming for weighing and antenatal. So, the community took upon themselves to set up a shield where they can sit but later fell on the MP who also through the Municipal health directorate is using the health fund that comes through him to fund this project.

“In our quest to have universal health coverage, this will help certain services such as providing immunization, antenatal care, family planning. For some of these services, people should not be queuing at the hospital just for these things. So, it brings services of health closer to the door of the people,” he emphasised.