Police arrest man captured in video discharging firearm at A&C Mall on New Year's Eve

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
1 HOUR AGO

The Ghana Police Service has arrested the man captured in a viral video discharging firearm at the A&C Mall on New Year’s Eve.

According to a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service on Monday, January 3, 2022, the suspect, Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong was arrested after a collaboration between the Police and the Military Police.

The suspect was captured on video footage firing several shots of a firearm at A&C Mall purportedly to welcome the New Year, 2022.

“The suspect, FIt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu is currently detained by the Military Police whilst investigations continue,” part of the statement issued by the Police has said.

It concludes, “As we continue to make merry for the New Year, we want to urge the public to be guided in their celebrations and desist from acts that compromise public safety and order.”

Find more in the statement below:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

