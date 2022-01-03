ModernGhana logo
03.01.2022 Social News

Apostle Onyinah never consulted Owusu Bempah for prophetic direction – GPCC rubbish claims

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has denied claims by Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah that the Council’s former President Apostle Opoku Onyinah consulted him for prophetic direction.

Setting the record straight, the GPCC in a statement explained that it called for a meeting in 2016 to discuss with Prophet Owusu Bempah his utterances on some Bishops in the media and his prophecies of death of some notable members of Ghana’s society.

The Council delegated its then president, Apostle Opoku Onyinah and Rt Rev Dr Nana Anyani Boadum to meet with Prophet Owusu Bempah instead of the entire National Executive Council so that Prophet Owusu Bempah would not feel like he was on trial.

The GPCC in a statement said at the meeting, Apostle Onyinah sought to understand the prophetic ministry of Prophet Owusu Bempah and how he began his ministry which he (Owusu Bempah) explained.

After listening to the Prophet, Apostle Onyinah advised him on how men of God should communicate what God gives or reveals to them in public, being sensitive to the sensibilities of those they prophesy to.

The statement said at no point in time during the meeting did Apostle Onyinah seek any prophetic direction from prophet Owusu Bempah.

---Classfmonline.com

