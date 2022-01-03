Mamprugu: Police investigate killing of two brothers on New Year’s Day at Yagaba

03.01.2022 LISTEN

The Police in Yagaba in the Mamprugu Madurai District of the North East Region is investigating the killing of two brothers that happened on New Year’s Day.

Information gathered indicates that the two people were killed at Yagaba after a lynching incident that happened during a celebration of the New Year.

According to the reports, Yidana Jamal, one of the deceased was stabbed to death by an unidentified person on Saturday night amid a confusion at a get-together party.

The 35-year-old from the narrative of an eye witness was attempting to save his brother who had been attacked by some irate youth after he had allegedly invaded the party with his motorbike and destroyed food.

One of the irate youth who were lynching the motorbike rider attacked and stabbed Yidana Jamal.

Later when it was realised what had happened, Jamal was rushed to the Yagaba health center but he sadly passed.

His brother who was the victim of the lynching also unfortunately lost his life.

The incident which is now fueling a potential clash between residents of Yagaba and the youth of Kubori has been taken up by the Police.

From information gathered, Police preliminary investigations, sources say they suspect the irate youth attacked and lynched a young suspect who had stabbed another, Yidana Jamal to death.

The security agency is continuing investigations this week and keen on getting to the bottom of the matter.