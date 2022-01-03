ModernGhana logo
03.01.2022 Crime & Punishment

Two robbery suspects and juvenile arrested at Buipe

03.01.2022 LISTEN

The Police in Buipe, in the Savannah Region, in collaboration with members of the Buipe Community, have nabbed two robbery suspects, Adama Sule and Mahamadu Jabi together with a juvenile for highway robbery.

The two robbery suspects and the juvenile have been involved in several robberies along the Kintampo-Buipe Highway, the Police said in a statement.

According to the law enforcement agency, investigation has established that, the gang on several occasions attacked their victims between Portor and Kadelso along the Kintampo-Buipe Highway and robbed them of their personal effects and unspecified amounts of money.

Police noted that they mounted surveillance on the activities of the gang and with the support of the community, arrested three of the gang members on December 30, 2021.

Some victims of the robbery attacks have also identified the two suspects and the juvenile.

The police said efforts are underway to get other members of the robbery gang arrested.

Meanwhile, the two suspects and the juvenile are in Police custody assisting investigations.

—Classfmonline.com

