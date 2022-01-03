Ejurahene eulogises Mamponmanhene

The Chief of Ejura Barima Osei Hwedie II has heaped praises on the Paramount chief of Asante- Mampong, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, for his role in building and maintaining peace in Mampong Traditional Area.

According to him, prior to the enstolement of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II as the occupant of the Silver Stool of the Asante Kingdom (Second in command to the Asantehene), the Mampong Traditional council had experienced major setbacts and some legal tussles among potential occupants of the stool which halted development in the area.

Barima Osei Hwedie II said this when he joined the Mamponhene for his 83rd birthday and 25-year anniversary on the Silver Stool celebration at the forecourt of Asante Mampong Palace on Friday December 31, 2021.

“Daasebre Osei Bonsu II continues to play a critical role in the maintenance of peace and development , and his impactful leadership has been a tremendous asset to Asante Mampong and the Ashanti Kingdom's growth and development,” Barima Osei Hwedie II said, and prayed for “good health, long life, and wisdom,” for the Mampong monarch.

"His ability to have an uninterrupted reign in the last 25 years shows how dynamic Daasebre Osei Bonsu II is, and I know posterity will acknowledge his good deeds of stabilizing and neutralizing all tensions around the silver stool,"he added.

Clothe in a beautiful Kente apparel, Barima Osei Hwedie II who is also the warlord (Adontenhene) for Ashanti Kindom's Silver Stool exchanged hearty pleasantries with the crowd before ridding in his palanquin on the principal streets of the Mampong township to mark the opening of the ceremony.

His arrival was met with a massive crowd from all amidst drumming and dancing at the Mampong chief's Palace.

Accompanied by his entourage from Ejura, it was a great display of tradtion and culture with many commending Barima Osei Hwedie II for his indept understanding of the Asante culture.

The entourage from Ejura lead by their chief Barima Osei Hwedie II used the opportunity to rekindled their long-standing relationship with the Silver stool and also show gratitude to the occupant of the stool for his selfless leadership.

Background

The occupant of the Silver stool in Asanteman, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II on Friday December 31,2021 climaxed his 25th anniversary with a grand durbar at his palace.

The occasion also coincide with the 83rd birthday celebration of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II.

The occasion brought people from all walks of life, especially Mampong citizens both home and abroad to pay homage to their Omanhene whose 25-year reign has brought about peace and stability in the traditional area.

Among activities lined-up included a quiz competition for senior high schools in the Mampong Municipality.

There was also a clean-up exercise, a football match and a photo exhibition which preceded the main event.