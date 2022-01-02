Let's espouse truthfulness, honesty, and patriotism—Otumfuo

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has advised the church to be resolute in promoting positive ethical values and practices in Ghanaian society.

According to him, espousing the sublime qualities of truthfulness, honesty and patriotism should be a priority for the Christian community given the fact that these virtues helped to shape society for the better.

Of the responsibilities given to Christians none was as important as the charge to salvage the society from evil deeds, the king observed, in a speech delivered on his behalf by Akyamfour Asafo Boakye Agyemang-Bonsu, Asafohene.

This was at a dedication service of the House of Power Ministry International, to officially unveil the church's newly-constructed edifice at Ajamasu near Anwiankwanta in the Ashanti Region.

The facility, with a seating capacity of 22,000, was initiated by the Founder and Leader of the church, Prophet Francis Kwateng, with funding from the church members, philanthropists, and some corporate organizations.

The 'Prophet Francis Kwateng Dome' is meant to coordinate activities of the church in Ghana and beyond, especially in the area of evangelism.

The House of Power Ministry International, one of the fastest-growing churches in the country, is renowned for its evangelism outreach programmes intended to advance moral uprightness to transform society for the better.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu said Christians were agents of change, and it was expected of them, therefore, to bring the needed transformation to the people through their deeds.

He was hopeful the new facility would help expand the church's activities for the benefit of the people.

Prophet Kwateng was glad the construction of the church had come to a successful end, saying it would help deepen the spiritual lives of members, their families, and the general public as well as many generations to come.

He lauded the members and donors for their contributions.

The Founder and Leader urged the members to take advantage of the serene atmosphere provided by the facility to strengthen their Christian faith.

Giving a brief history about the new church building, Prophet Kwateng said he secured the present land in 2012, and that, work on the project commenced three years later.

