C/R: Family of 5 die in New Year's Day crash

An entire family has been killed in a New Year’s Day crash as they returned from a 31st all-night church service to usher in the New Year.

The family, driving in a saloon car with registration number WR-38-14 crashed into an articulated truck at Assin Anyinabrem in the Assin South District of the Central Region on New Year’s Day.

They were returning from the Kumasi direction to Cape Coast.

The driver is alleged to have lost control and head-on collided with a DAF articulated truck with registration number GN-9828-20 driven by one Yakubu Abass, a 43-year-old man with his assistant.

The bodies have been deposited at the St Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu for autopsy.

Only one child survived but is in critical condition.

