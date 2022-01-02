ModernGhana logo
“We will rejoice in 2022” — Reverend Ayer

Social News
The Reverend Ebenezer Ayer, Head Pastor of Royal Priesthood Worship Centre, Tema Community Six Assemblies of God, has predicted that the year 2022 will be favourable.

He said the challenges of the previous years' especially 2020 and 2021 had led to many people losing opportunities.

Rev Ayer in his new year message indicated that it was essential that, mankind played its role genuinely and worship God with a sincere heart to prevent the wrath of God.

Basing his New Year Message on Habakkuk 3:16- 19 and Hebrews 12:6; Rev Ayer said, although God was merciful, he disciplined his children to shape them for the betterment of the world.

The congregation who were mostly in white dresses with most of the female youth in fashionable hairstyles gave thanks to God for his protection throughout the previous years and prayed for the goodness of God in 2022.

GNA

