Break into fresh season with God—Christians told

Apostle Samuel Yaw Antwi, the Cape Coast Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, says God will satisfy every need of Christians if they learn to break into a fresh season with their creator.

Christians would not be deserted by God, their lives would be guarded, guided, and gathered this year and they should also build string covenant ties with their creator.

Apostle Antwi was giving his New Year message in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast.

He said there were uncertain times at a point time in everyone's life but in 2022 and the years ahead, people should learn to trust in the timing and understand God for who he is.

Life as a Christian, he said was not all rosy adding, “believe that he would take you through this season, look forward to receiving something good from God and seal it with a covenant seed this year".

He stated that Christians should not give conditions to God because they could not twist his arms or change his plans but instead, they should make a vow and fulfil it and be certain that their request will be granted.

Apostle Antwi admonished all to peacefully co-exist with each other and exhibit tolerance at their workplaces, homes, and all other places they may find themselves.

“Let's be lovers of harmony, forgive, be accommodating, live godly lives, be humble and be at peace with all” he added.

