Ghana will experience good governance if we seek God's face—Bishop Aaron Monyo

Bishop Dr Godwin Aaron Monyo, Founder and Leader of Christ Healing Hand Ministries, has assured Ghanaians of experiencing joy in the new year if they seek the face of God.

"It is my prayer that 2022 will be a year of joy and a year of consensus building in governance."

He said it was time the executive and the legislature saw the nation as God's people they are ruling over and they must begin to take decisions which would be in the interest of the nation.

Bishop Monyo said this during the climax of the Church's end of year Convention dubbed, "Greater Glory Convention" which was on the theme, "Behold, I make all things new."

He called on the President of the Republic to initiate consensus building "so that some disturbing events we saw last year would be over."

On Christianity, Bishop Monyo called on Ghanaians to disregard false prophecies but rather pray for the peace and economic stability Ghanaians needed.

Bishop Monyo, also a businessman, appealed to drivers to comply with all road regulations to reduce the carnage on the roads.

He also appealed to the youth in the country to work towards providing themselves with a good source of income.

The Convention, which was held at the Church's National Healing and Prayer Centre at Akatsi, saw over 2500 members of the 63 branches across the various regions in the country.

There were free health screening for participants, free feeding and sharing of clothes to the aged, and scholarship opportunities for brilliant but needy children to pursue their academic activities.

Healing and deliverance were also experienced during the 11-day event.

GNA

