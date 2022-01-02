ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GJA elections: Further delay will hurt our brand – Affail Monney

Social News GJA elections: Further delay will hurt our brand – Affail Monney
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Mr Affail Monney, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has expressed concerns further delays in the Association's national and regional elections will hurt the GJA brand.

In a New Year Message to GJA Executive Members, and shared with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Monney was worried that could also inflate the cost of campaign for aspirants.

His concerns come on the back of the seeming disagreements and controversies over the Association's electoral register and other pressing issues, leading to a continuous postponement of the elections from 2020 to 2021 and now, 2022.

“The New Year presents a new opportunity , first of all , to forgive each other, love each other, respect each other, accommodate each other , and cooperate with each other.

“This will allow the lingering issues to be resolved and a time table produced for the elections to be held at the earliest time possible,” Mr Monney said.

He noted that failure by the GJA to hold the elections last year had led to “tenure elongation, spurious allegations , slanderous accusations, mutual suspicions and brutal assassination of each other's character.”

Mr Monney reminded the Executive Members that prior to their assumption of office, they were “brothers and sisters” and worked collectively for the progress of the Association and the country at large.

Posterity, he said, would pass its final verdict on the performance and legacy of the Executive Members, adding “Never should we allow ourselves to be imprisoned by our immediate ugly past.”

“The slash and burn campaign style, which runs counter to the godly approach will be destined for disappointment.

“This reality should be lodged in our memory as we outstretch our limits and root for our candidates,” he said.

Mr Monney urged all members of the Association to remain resolute and that God would raise the next President and other officers of the Association who would be worthy of honour and fit for service.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Relationship with God is key to one's COVID-19 survival – Archbishop Duncan Williams
02.01.2022 | Social News
Umuofia prophecy: I can't be used as scapegoat — Gaisie
02.01.2022 | Social News
Ablakwa opens footwear, furniture bank for school children in North Tongu
02.01.2022 | Social News
MMDAs must stop issuing permits for buildings on road reservations
02.01.2022 | Social News
Goodbye to 2021: 10 prominent Ghanaians whose deaths shook the nation
02.01.2022 | Social News
Invite some of us to properly explain prophetic ministry to you — Owusu Bempah to IGP
02.01.2022 | Social News
Police put GHS5,000 bounty on man who fired AK47 to welcome 2022
02.01.2022 | Social News
Five persons die in accident at Assin-Anyinabrim
02.01.2022 | Social News
Three grabbed for unlawful possession of firearm, other implements
02.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line